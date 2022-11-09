Kalakshetra Silver Jubilee to be Celebrated with Year-Long Events: Assam CM

As Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra stepped into 25th year on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Silver Jubilee Year will be celebrated with year-long events.

To date back the establishment of Kalakshetra, the roots of the institution lie in the Assam Movement which took place in the 1980s and it was established as per the sixth clause of Assam Accord.

The project was proposed by writer, editor and Director Late Bhabendra Nath Saikia in 1985.

The then Governor of Assam, Bhisma Narayan Singh laid the foundation stone for this project on February 2, 1988 and was inaugurated by the then President K R Narayanan on November 9, 1998.