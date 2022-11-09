Kalakshetra Silver Jubilee to be Celebrated with Year-Long Events: Assam CM

As Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra stepped into 25th year on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Silver Jubilee Year will be celebrated with year-long events.
To date back the establishment of Kalakshetra, the roots of the institution lie in the Assam Movement which took place in the 1980s and it was established as per the sixth clause of Assam Accord.
The project was proposed by writer, editor and Director Late Bhabendra Nath Saikia in 1985.
The then Governor of Assam, Bhisma Narayan Singh laid the foundation stone for this project on February 2, 1988 and was inaugurated by the then President K R Narayanan on November 9, 1998.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “This institution has a serious duty towards the state and its people. It has to find the undiluted presentation of the diverse traditions and cultures of the state. It has to work towards the preservation as well as propagation of the music and folklore of all the tribes of the region. It should also put more light in this direction by arranging more discussion in the field of culture.”
“This institution needs to present itself as the perfect showcase of Assamese life in front of the rest of the world. People working in the field of culture, language, and the researchers and experts have the duty to put the institution in that position,” he added.
The celebration was attended by several dignitaries including Cabinet Ministers Bimal Bora and Atul Bora.