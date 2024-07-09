Assam: Elderly Woman Receives Incorrect TB Diagnosis at Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital

In a bizarre incident at Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, a 65-year-old woman received a wrong diagnosis, leading to inappropriate treatment. Nandeshwari Doley, from Medhisuti village in Dhakuakhana, visited the hospital on June 24, 2024, seeking relief from slight dizziness after suffering from fever. Following the doctors' advice, she underwent several medical tests on June 25, 2024.
The test results indicated that Doley was Tuberculosis (TB) positive, prompting her to begin treatment in consultation with the doctors. However, her health deteriorated further after receiving medical care. Concerned, Doley's family arranged for another test at a medical lab in Dhemaji, where the new reports contradicted the previous diagnosis, showing that she was TB negative.
Doley's son has since urged the health department to take action against Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital for providing the incorrect TB diagnosis. The incident has raised concerns about the accuracy of medical testing and the quality of healthcare services at the hospital.