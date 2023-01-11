Assam: Eviction Continued On 2nd Day In Pabha Reserve Forest

The eviction drive in Pabha Reserve Forest in Assam on Wednesday continued for the second straight day. The eviction drive is being carried out to clear forest lands from illegal encroachment.

Officials of the Lakhimpur district administration along with forest department officials carried out the eviction drive today during which as many as 202 families were eviction at Mohguli.

Officials informed that the target is to clear out a total of 450 hectares of forest lands from encroachers. So far, 250 hectares have been cleared during the first day of eviction.

Earlier on January 9, reports emerged that the Lakhimpur district administration will evict over 500 families from around 5 sq km land of the Pabha Reserve forest. Eviction drives were carried the next day as per instructions from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The reserve forest is spread over 46 sq km, nearly 15 km towards the south of the NH-15. According to the administration, 507 families belonging to the Muslim community were illegally living in the forest land.

An official of the Lakhimpur forest division said the families had filed a petition before the district authority, seeking land rights in the forest area under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

“We challenged the petition as they do not belong to any tribal community. In September, the district authority finally rejected their petition and allowed us to initiate steps to free the forest land,” the officer added.