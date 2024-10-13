Assam: Father Dies, Son Critical In Mishap While Chopping Tree In Lakhimpur

A father-son duo out to chop a tree in their backyard was trapped after it fell on them. The incident, which was reported from Assam's Lakhimpur district on Sunday, claimed the life of the father.
According to witnesses, they had to cut through the fallen branches to reach the victims and rescue them. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, however, the father, identified as Bhabesh Gogoi, succumbed.
"After I received a call about the incident, I rushed to the scene. At first, I did not see anything apart from the tree. Upon looking closely, I saw a dao lying nearby. Then I understood that someone is underneath the tree. We had to cut through the branches to reach them," a neighbour said.
He added, "They were rushed to a hospital, however, we have learnt that the father passed away. The son remains in critical condition."
Notably, Bhabesh Gogoi and his son Pran Jyoti Gogoi, residents of Moinapara village under Ghilamora police station, set out to chop the tree in their backyard today when the incident occurred. After villagers rescued them, they were rushed to Ghilamora Community Hospital.
A woman, who witnessed the incident alerted other villagers. While the father succumbed to the injuries, the son remains under treatment and in a critical condition. He has been transferred for better medical care.
As per reports, Pran Jyoti Gogoi, the son, was a sub-inspector in Assam Police. He had returned home on the occasion of Durga Puja when the family decided to chop the tree.