Lakhimpur Professor Killed In Accident While Returning From Poll Duty

In a tragic incident, the professor of a government college was killed in a road accident in Assam's Lakhimpur while returning from polling duty, reports on Saturday claimed.
The deceased individual was identified as Rajiv Lekharu, an assistant professor at the department of commerce at Bihpuria College in Assam's Lakhimpur district.
According to reports, he was assigned election duty for the first phase of polling in Assam for which he had traveled to the designated polling booth.
However, while returning home at the end of polling, he met with an accident near Doolahat, about 23 kilometers from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur.
He was traveling in his own vehicle which was involved in a collision with an oncoming bus causing him to die on the spot.
More details are awaited in this regard.