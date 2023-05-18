Assam: Gold Smuggling Accused Appointed Treasurer of Lakhimpur BJP Minority Morcha

Abu Swahid alias 'Lambu' is a resident of Bihpuria under No 1 Ahmedpur PS. He has been appointed as treasurer of BJP’s district minority morcha in Lakhimpur with immediate effect, sources informed.

Swahid was arrested in 2021 for his involvement in fake gold smuggling. He was caught red-handed by police while trying to sell fake gold biscuits.

The decision to appoint Swahid as the treasurer has drawn massive criticism from the Opposition as well as locals.