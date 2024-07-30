Assam: School Headmaster Murders Man Over Affair with His Wife

A school headmaster has been accused of murdering a local man in Assam's Lakhimpur district, allegedly in connection with an affair involving his wife.
Raju Dhanowar, a resident of Dhal Basti village, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a well. It is alleged that Dhanowar had been romantically involved with the headmaster's wife, Hana Borgohain.
According to sources, Koneshwar Borgohain, the accused headmaster, allegedly took matters into his own hands after discovering the affair, leading to Dhanowar’s death. His body was discovered in a well in the village, with signs indicating it had been dragged from Borgohain’s backyard. The evidence has made Borgohain a prime suspect in the case.
Local residents have confirmed that they were aware of the affair and had previously warned both parties to cease their relationship. Despite these warnings, the affair allegedly continued, culminating in the tragic incident.
The police have been notified, and an investigation into the murder is currently underway.