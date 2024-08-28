Tinsukia: 10-Year-Old Raped On Janmashtami; Accused Held

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Assam's Tinsukia on August 26. The accused has since been detained by the police after the family filed a complaint on Wednesday.
The incident was reported from Sikajan in Tinsukia. The accused, identified as Montu Sahu, allegedly lured the minor girl by showing her a mobile phone after which he sexually abused her.
After the girl's mother came to know about the incident, which occurred amid holy Janmashtami celebrations, she filed a complaint with Gelapukuri Police today. The police launched a manhunt for the accused and managed to nab him from the Balugada area.
Meanwhile, the doctor, who conducted the medical examination of the girl, has confirmed that she was raped. The accused has been processed for further legal action.
Notably, two sexual predators were caught in Assam's Tinsukia in the past week. On Saturday (August 24) a man, identified as Jun Haloi, was arrested from Tinsukia's Sripuria for allegedly trying to molest a seven-year-old girl.
The very next day on August 25, a 55-year-old man named Amar Chakraborty was detained for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The case gains prominence amid the recent gang-rape of a minor girl in Assam's Nagaon district. The 14-year-old class 10 student was returning home from tuition when she was gang-raped by three men in Dhing on August 22. She was found in a semi-conscious state near a pool.
After some locals spotted her and alerted the police, she was rescued and rushed to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was referred to Nagaon. Following the incident, severe protests gripped the state demanding quick action against the culprits.