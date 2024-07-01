Lakhimpur

Assam: Water Levels in Subansiri and Ranganadi Rise Alarmingly Due to Heavy Rains

The Subansiri river has recorded its highest water level rise in 13 years, since 2011.
The water levels in the Subansiri and Ranganadi rivers in Lakhimpur have risen alarmingly due to heavy rains.

In response, two gates of the Ranganadi dam have been opened, releasing water as the danger mark has already been surpassed.

Record-Breaking Levels:

Meanwhile, the Subansiri river has recorded its highest water level rise in 13 years, since 2011.

Approximately 16,000 cubic metres of water have been flowing through the Subansiri mega dam every second since 5 am.

Authorities have issued alerts to the residents living near the river to ensure their safety.

