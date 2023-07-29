Assam: Youth Beaten To Death By Goat Thieves In Lakhimpur

In a shocking incident, a youth was beaten to death by a group of goat thieves in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Friday night.
The incident was reported in Gubarisali where the youth chased the group of goat thieves to nab them. After noticing him chasing them, the thieves beat him to death and dumped his body near Ranganadi River.
The deceased has been identified as Pranab Saikia and his body was found near the Ranganadi River today morning. One bike was also recovered from the spot registered in the name one Amina Khatun, sources informed.
Last month, a luxury vehicle carrying stolen goats was seized in Jorabat. The vehicle was intercepted and seized while the thief, identified as Bapdhan Pathak, was attempting to sell them to a meat trader. The authorities also detained the meat trader from Jorabat for further questioning.