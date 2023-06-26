Luxury Vehicle Loaded with Stolen Goats Seized in Assam’s Jorabat

A luxury vehicle on Monday was seized with stolen goats in Assam’s Jorabat.
According to sources, the vehicle was intercepted and seized while the thief identified as Bapdhan Pathak was attempting to sell them to a meat trader.
Pathak was apprehended by the police along with the vehicle. This incident has caused alarm in nearby areas such as Jagiroad, Morigaon, Sonapur, and Jorabat, where the thief had been operating.
In connection with the case, the authorities have also detained a meat trader from Jorabat for further questioning. Investigations are underway to uncover the extent of the operation and ensure justice is served.
Earlier on June 8, the police in Assam’s Makum in Tinsukia district successfully chased and seized a truck that was transporting a large number of smuggled cattle.
The vigilant action led to the arrest of the truck’s driver, who was found to be transporting 35 illegally obtained cows.