Kidnapped 12-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Arunachal After Ransom Demand

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 12-year-old boy, who was abducted last week by unidentified miscreants in Arunachal Pradesh, was found dead on Wednesday morning.
Sources informed that the body of the deceased, Rohit Bahadur Chetry, was discovered in the Kalikhola area, not far from his abduction site. The location of the body was revealed by the kidnapper himself.
Rohit was kidnapped on July 22 while returning home from school near the Sunpura locality. His father, Noor Bahadur Chetry, received a ransom call from the abductor demanding Rs 25 lakh. The ransom was later reduced to Rs 2-3 lakh, with threats to kill Rohit if the amount was not paid or if the police were alerted.
Struggling to gather the demanded funds, Noor Bahadur Chetry approached the police, fearing for his son's life. An FIR was registered at Sunpura Police Station, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
During interrogation, the suspects admitted to the boy's murder and disclosed the location where they had dumped his body.