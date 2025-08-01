Bihpuria MLA Faces Flak for Giving Farmers' Pump Sets to BJP Leaders

At a time when farmers across Assam are reeling under a severe drought due to prolonged dry spells, a controversy has erupted in the Narayanpur area of Lakhimpur district over the alleged misuse of government-distributed irrigation equipment.

Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan has come under fire for allegedly distributing government-sponsored pump sets meant for real farmers to panchayat representatives and BJP leaders instead. The pumps, brought in under an agriculture department scheme to aid drought-affected farmers, were reportedly handed over based on a list prepared by the MLA himself, bypassing the official norms and eligibility criteria.

This move has sparked outrage among the local farming community, who are already struggling with parched fields and failed crops. Due to the ongoing drought, fields have cracked open, and many paddy seedlings have withered away even during the peak sowing season. With no access to irrigation, anxious farmers are staring at an uncertain future.

According to sources, instead of following the departmental procedure, where a genuine farmer must apply online with proper documents to receive a pump set, the Lakhimpur Agriculture Department distributed the pumps based on the unofficial list provided by MLA Bhuyan. The list allegedly included panchayat functionaries and BJP-affiliated individuals rather than actual cultivators.

The incident reportedly took place in the presence of Lakhimpur District Agriculture Officer and his team, who did not object to the breach of protocol.

As per available data, the drought has impacted over 63,000 farmers across 662 villages in 76 gaon panchayats of Lakhimpur district. Yet, instead of reaching the deserving, the equipment meant to mitigate their suffering has allegedly been diverted for political appeasement.