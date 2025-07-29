Internal Rift in AGP Widening? Bihpuria Unit Condemns Atul Bora's Remark

A political storm is brewing within the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) as grassroots workers of the party unit in Bihpuria have strongly condemned party president Atul Bora’s recent statement likening AGP election tickets to movie tickets.

Advertisment

Reacting sharply to Atul Bora’s comment that “AGP tickets are not like cinema hall tickets,” senior party leader and Assam Agitation veteran Biren Saikia described the remark as “deeply disappointing” and "insulting", and said such words from the party president were unexpected and hurtful to grassroots workers.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Saikia said, "We will demand the party ticket for the Bihpuria seat. We have already given up this seat twice in the past in the interest of alliance politics. But how can this friendship survive if we are denied a ticket again?"

He reiterated that AGP’s strength in the Bihpuria constituency is firmly grounded in years of grassroots effort, not top-down directives. Criticising the leadership for being disconnected from reality, he stated, "In Bihpuria, our organisational base is strong and deeply rooted. The leadership sitting in AC rooms and riding VIP cars doesn’t understand the ground reality or the struggle it takes to build and sustain the party at the grassroots. They may dissolve the Bihpuria constituency committee for speaking out, but let the truth be told, Atul Bora cannot rebuild what we have created through years of hard work."

In an emotionally charged declaration, Saikia said the party must acknowledge the sacrifices made by its grassroots members. "What AGP President Atul Bora has said is deeply disappointing. Comparing party tickets to movie tickets is not only inappropriate, it's insulting. We did not expect such remarks from our party president. We are not asking for a favour; we are demanding what is rightfully ours. The party must recognise the work and sacrifices of grassroots workers like us.”

Saikia further warned that if the AGP leadership fails to grant the Bihpuria seat to the rightful claimant, the party may face an independent challenge from within. "We are extremely disheartened and condemn his statement outright. We now demand that Atul Bora withdraw his words. This is our final stand; we must be given a ticket to contest. If not, we will contest independently. Let the party take disciplinary action if it wants. But I challenge Atul Bora, if he can dissolve this committee and rebuild it from scratch, I will resign from politics altogether.”