DIG NR, North Lakhimpur SP Visit Bereaved Family of Kukil Dutta

Following the sudden death of the Assam Police constable Kukil Dutta during a parade practice session in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebration, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Upper Assam Bijoy Giri Kuligam and North Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra visited the bereaved family of the deceased at his residence in North Lakhimpur district on Saturday.