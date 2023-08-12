DIG NR, North Lakhimpur SP Visit Bereaved Family of Kukil Dutta

Following the sudden death of the Assam Police constable Kukil Dutta during a parade practice session in Guwahati ahead of Independence Day celebration, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Upper Assam Bijoy Giri Kuligam and North Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra visited the bereaved family of the deceased at his residence in North Lakhimpur district on Saturday.
The top police officers offered their condolences to the bereaved family members of police constable Kukil Dutta who were shocked by his sudden and untimely demise.
Kukil Dutta, who was posted in Tezpur under Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), was feeling unwell during the practice session for the upcoming Independence Day celebration at the Khanapara parade ground. However, he had to join the practice under alleged pressure.
Later, when he was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasiness, the health authorities declared him brought dead.
The last rites of Dutta were performed at his residence in Lakhimpur today morning.