Dowry Harassment Allegations Surface After Newly Married Woman Found Dead in Assam

An incident of harassment against daughters-in-law over dowry have resurfaced in the state, following the tragic death of a newly married woman, Deboleena Sonowal, in Narayanpur Chapori, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur district.
The body of Deboleena Sonowal, purportedly a minor by age, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in her husband's house on Tuesday.
The deceased father alleges foul play, claiming that his daughter was murdered in a premeditated manner, with her in-laws attempting to disguise it as suicide due to their inability to pay a dowry of Rs 5 lakh and a gold chain.
According to the deceased's family, Deboleena had been subjected to constant physical and mental torture by her in-laws over dowry. Her mother accuses her husband, Paban Baruah, of inflicting physical and mental abuse on her daughter for an extended period.
It has been revealed that Paban Baruah married Deboleena, a second-year higher secondary student at Dhakuakhana Higher Secondary School, just two months ago.
Following the lodging of an FIR by Deboleena Sonowal's father, the Dhakuakhana police have detained her husband, Paban Baruah, for questioning.
The case underscores the persistent issue of dowry-related harassment and violence against women in certain communities, highlighting the need for continued efforts to address and prevent such occurrences.