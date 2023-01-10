Assam: Massive Eviction Drive Begins at Pabho Reserve Forest

A massive eviction drive was carried out on Tuesday to clear around 500 hectares of forest land at Pabho reserve forest in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The administration deployed heavy security in the area and were seen using excavators and tractors for the drive.

Meanwhile, several families, who encroached on the forest lands, had destroyed their houses and left the area.

The eviction drive is being carried out based on the instructions given by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the administration, 507 families belonging to the Muslim community have been illegally living in the forest land.

An official of the Lakhimpur forest division said the families had filed a petition before the district authority, seeking land rights in the forest area under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

“We had challenged the petition as they do not belong to any tribal community. In September, the district authority finally rejected their petition and allowed us to initiate steps to free the forest land,” the officer added.

The Act recognizes the rights of the forest dwelling tribal communities and other traditional forest dwellers to forest resources, on which these communities were dependent for a variety of needs, including livelihood, habitation and other socio-cultural requirements.