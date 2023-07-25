Jayanta Baruah Felicitated at North Lakhimpur College for Braille ‘Hemkosh’

A grand event was organised at North Lakhimpur College in Assam’s Lakhimpur district to felicitate the chairperson of Sadin-Pratidin Group, Jayanta Baruah on Tuesday. He was felicitated by over 60 organizations and locals of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts during the event.
Baruah was felicitated for etching the name of the Braille version of Assamese dictionary, ‘Hemkosh’ in Guinness Book of World Records.
Before the start of the event, Baruah lit the lamps in front of portraits of Bhaxar Oja Hemchandra Baruah and Hemkosh Pran Devananda Baruah.
After being felicitated at the event, he said, “Language is the reflection of a community, without it a community would not exist. If language survives, the community will survive so we should work on it. In this regard, Hemchandra Baruah has given a new lease of life.”
“Before sending my children to study abroad, I took a promise from them that the education they will receive by studying there should be fruitfully utilized in Assam. They have kept their promise and are now working devotedly in Sadin-Pratidin Group,” he said.