Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah Felicitated In Biswanath

The owner of Sadin-Pratidin Group and the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah was on Monday felicitated by journalists and other organizations at an event held in Assam's Biswanath.
Jayanta Baruah, who took the backbone of Assamese language - Hemkosh - to greater heights after the braille version of it entered a Guinness Book of World Records, was felicitated at a special event organised under the aegis of Biswanath Chariali Press Club.
According to information received, Jayanta Baruah was on his way to Lakhimpur when he was asked to make a halt so that he can attend the event organised impromptu.
The event was hosted by Niranjan Hazarika, the Advisor of Biswanath Chariali Press Club at Hotel Lee Palace.
It was attended by the principal owner of the Samiran Tea Industry, Dhiraj Sarmah, Biswanath Chariali Press Club advisor Basanta Bora, Ratan Bhuyan, Ajit Das, Press Club President Pulak Hazarika, Secretary Amir Khan and journalists Jagtar Singh, Binit Jha, Bhaskar Das, Ikumoni Saikia, Hemanta Gogoi of Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad, Hridayananda Das of Biswanath Champion Maker Academy.
Meanwhile, Hotel Lee Palace management also expressed their congratulations by handing him a 'Gamusa', 'Xorai', 'Japi', and a memento.
Ahead of travelling to Lakhimpur the following day, Jayanta Baruah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who felicitated and wished him on Hemkosh's success.
He said that he was happy with the way the people had taken to the Braille Hemkosh, adding that the love and support of the people always motivated him to do more.