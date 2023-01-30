Leading Eye Care Chain ERC Inaugurated in Assam’s North Lakhimpur

ERCLens.com, a leading eye care hospital of East India was inaugurated in Assam’s North Lakhimpur.

With more than 5 lakh patients getting treatment for eye problems and branches across Assam, West Bengal, Nagaland and Bihar, ERCLens.com is expected to help people of Lakhimpur avail low cost-high quality eye care. A free eye check up for the local journalists was also conducted on the occasion.

ERCLens.com is an Assam based Start-up, and has received global recognition from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Bank’s Washington DC Office. In 2020, the eye care organization was awarded amongst the Top 50 emerging tech companies globally.

All network hospitals of ERC are assured through its quality standards. It has trained doctors and team, who have been trained in Nepal and South India, ensuring top quality. It is also a partner with USA’s Stanford University, applying the best processes for patient well being.

ERCLens.com has been invited by Saumerpeeth Hopsital in North Lakhimpur to start its services with an endeavor to help the people, who either travel to Nepal or long distances for a simple eye glass or cataract surgery.

Speaking on the inauguration ceremony, Ms Daisy Saikia who works with the Marketing Department, said, “ERCLens.com is very excited to serve the communities in North Lakimpur. ERC has a mandate to go to underserved areas, and we are happy that although a little late, we are now available with our full spectrum of services here”.

ERC services for North Lakimpur are available on www.erclens.com.