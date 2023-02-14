Local Holiday Announced in Assam’s Lakhimpur Tomorrow for Ali-Aye-Ligang

A local holiday has been announced in Lakhimpur district of Assam on February 15 (Wednesday) in lieu with the festival Ali-Aye-Ligang.

The Lakhimpur district magistrate has announced the day as a local holiday.

As per a notification issued by the district magistrate, all government and semi-government offices will be closed on Wednesday. Along with this, all educational institutions, business establishments and banks will also be closed tomorrow.

Ali-Aye-Ligang or Ali-Ai-Ligang a spring festivity associated with agriculture celebrated by the Mising community of Assam on the occasion of the beginning of the Ahu paddy cultivation.

The festival is observed on the first Wednesday of 'Fagun'.

The festival marks onset of sowing seeds. The name of the festival is made up of three terms, 'Ali', legumes, 'Aye', seed and 'Ligang', to sow

In this festival, young people of the community in particular participate 'Gumraag Soman'and dance to the tune of folk songs and melodies.