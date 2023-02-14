Delhi: Woman’s Body Recovered from Freezer at Dhaba, Owner Arrested

In a shocking incident, the body of a 25-year-old woman was found inside a freezer at a dhaba at Mitraon village in South West Delhi's Nazafgarh on Tuesday.

The woman was a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

As per the police, the dhaba owner identified as Sahil Gahlot has been arrested as the prime suspect.

Additional DCP (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that Sahil Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, and the victim were in a relationship.

“Initial probe into the case suggests that the accused was going to get married to another woman. And the victim after coming to know about it, raised an objection and insisted him to marry her,” Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Enraged by this, the accused killed her and hid the body inside a freezer and kept it at his dhaba. “The incident took place around two to three days ago,” he added.

The body was sent for autopsy. However, its report is still awaited.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.