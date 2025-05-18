Man Shot Dead in Assam’s Lakhimpur Amid Family Dispute

In a tragic incident reported from Sessa Rajgarh under the jurisdiction of Simaluguri Police Outpost in Narayanpur in Lakhimpur District of Assam, a man was shot dead on the night of the incident.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Pronabjyoti Gogoi, a resident of Dubiyal Chowk in Dhalpur village.

According to available information, a woman named Kabita Gogoi from Dubiyal Chowk was married to Ranjit Raut, a resident of Sessa Rajgarh. Due to ongoing family disputes, Kabita had been staying at her parental home for some time.

On the night of the incident, Kabita, along with Pronabjyoti Gogoi, Putukon Konwar, Nripen Konwar, and another woman, went to Ranjit Raut’s house with the intention of taking Kabita back to her marital home. However, a heated altercation broke out upon their arrival.

Amid the chaos, a person reportedly pulled out a 0.5 mm pistol and fired shots. One of the bullets struck Pronabjyoti Gogoi in the chest, leading to his immediate death on the spot. Following the shooting, Putukon Konwar allegedly fired two rounds into the air before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Locals suspect that while Putukon was attempting to shoot Ranjit Raut, the bullet may have unintentionally struck Pronabjyoti Gogoi instead.

Lakhimpur Police have since detained Ranjit Raut, Kabita Gogoi Raut, and Nripen Konwar for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation. The main accused, Putukon Konwar, remains absconding.

The true motive and circumstances behind the shooting are expected to be revealed following police interrogation.

Also Read: Possible Mortar Explosion Accident in Tamulpur Leaves One Dead, Two Injured