Possible Mortar Explosion Accident in Tamulpur Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

A suspected accidental explosion involving a mortar shell in Dalapara village near the India-Bhutan border in Tamulpur district has reportedly claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy and injured two others.

Preliminary reports suggest that the mortar shell, believed to have been brought from a nearby drain, may have detonated while two teenagers were playing with it. The deceased, identified as Ema Boro, a seventh-grade student, died on the spot. The injured — 10-year-old Mohit Basumatary and 30-year-old Nijara Ramchiary — are in critical condition and have been sent to Nalbari Medical College for treatment.

Authorities, including the Tamulpur District Superintendent of Police and the local MLA, have visited the site as investigations continue. While the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed, officials are examining whether the incident was a tragic accident resulting from handling unexploded ordnance.

Further details are awaited as the probe progresses.

