Minor Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at Roadside Dhaba in Lakhimpur

In his conversation with the media, the father of the victimized girl expressed his distress, stating, "Prabin Saikia assured me that he would cover my daughter's education expenses and took her under his guardianship. However, he failed to enroll her in school. It was only later that I discovered my minor daughter was employed at the Dhaba, where she had been working for one month and five days. Recently, Saikia called me and requested my presence at the Dhaba with my wife, citing an emergency. He emphasized that no one else should accompany us. Yet, he didn't disclose the tragic incident of my daughter's death at that time. I strongly suspect foul play. My daughter, being a minor, would not have taken her own life. There's definitely something suspicious going on."