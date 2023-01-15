Pabha Reserve Forest 90% Encroachment Free: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government has cleared illegal encroachment from almost 90 per cent area of the Pabha Reserve Forest in the Lakhimpur district of the state.

The eviction drive to clear encroachment by the district administration had begun on January 10 and continued has continued for several days. Over 500 families residing illegally in the forest lands are to be evicted.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Our commitment to preserve our natural resources is sacrosanct. Happy to share that after 5 days of eviction exercise 4,163 ha (32,000 bigha) of Pabha Reserve Forest freed from encroachers.”

“Total area in Pabha Reserve is 4625.85 ha. Well done Team in conserving our forest cover,” added the CM.