“Roar to Break the NEEPCO Dam”: Lakhimpur Flood Crisis Escalates

Lakhimpur district is under severe flood conditions today after a sudden release of water from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) dam triggered widespread inundation in nearby villages. Residents scrambled to safer ground as torrents surged into settlements, submerging homes, roads, and farmland.

Local youth activist from the Asomiya Yuva Mancha confirmed that the embankment breach caused catastrophic flooding. “This is the roar to break the NEEPCO dam,” the activist said, warning that if the authorities fail to act, the public may forcibly intervene to prevent further disasters.

The activist strongly criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that NEEPCO ignored previous directives to release water slowly. According to the activists, earlier this year, sudden water releases during the first spell of rain caused embankment breaches along the Ranganadi River, bringing misery to local communities. Today, NEEPCO is said to have released 500 mm of water, with plans for an additional 1,800 mm, raising fears of further devastation.

Villages Submerged in North Laluk

Meanwhile, the floodwaters of the Gabharu River in North Laluk, part of the Ranganadi constituency, have once again wreaked havoc. Overnight rains led to widespread inundation in Dhekiajuli Christian village and surrounding areas. Water flowed over roads and across the 713 Dhekiajuli Christian Primary School premises, forcing students to return home.

Locals recalled that a month ago, part of the Gabharu’s guide bund was breached, and officials had promised repairs that never materialized. Residents warned that without immediate scientific reconstruction of the embankment, catastrophic flooding could become a yearly monsoon reality.

Road Links Severely Disrupted in Narayanpur

In the Narayanpur revenue circle, the Dihiri and Durpang rivers—flowing from Arunachal Pradesh—overflowed after relentless rainfall, submerging several villages. Floodwaters overtopped the Public Works Department (PWD) road connecting Pisolaguri to Rongti via National Highway 15, crippling transport. Schoolchildren, commuters, and fish farmers faced severe losses, while livestock owners struggled to find dry shelter.

Activists’ Warning to Authorities

The Asomiya Yuva Mancha warned that “after the disaster, condolences won’t help. Action must come before another catastrophe.” They added that if water releases continue without proper control, the public may resort to breaking the dam themselves.

With both natural rainfall and sudden dam releases overwhelming local infrastructure, Lakhimpur faces one of its most severe flood crises in recent years. The concerned authorities have been urged to implement urgent evacuation and relief measures before the situation worsens.

