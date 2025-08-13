Relentless Rains Plunge Lakhimpur Into Fresh Flood Crisis; Rivers Overflow

Assam's Lakhimpur district is reeling under severe flood conditions as incessant rains over the past night have caused multiple rivers to overflow, inundating vast areas and disrupting daily life. From the swelling waters of the Gabharu River in North Laluk to the surging torrents of the Dihiri and Durpang in Narayanpur, thousands of residents are facing inundation, crop loss, and isolation.

Villages Submerged in North Laluk

Advertisment

The floodwaters of the Gabharu River in the Ranganadi constituency’s North Laluk area have once again assumed a devastating form. Continuous heavy rainfall overnight has led to widespread inundation in Dhekiajuli Christian village and surrounding areas, with water entering homes, submerging roads, and flowing over the 713 Dhekiajuli Christian Primary School premises, forcing students to return home without classes.

Locals recall that just a month ago, a portion of the Gabharu’s guide bund was breached by floodwaters, inundating homes. At that time, officials had visited and assured repairs, but no work was carried out. Residents have now warned that unless the embankment is rebuilt scientifically and urgently, Dhekiajuli will continue to face catastrophic floods every monsoon.

Road Links Cut Off in Narayanpur

In Narayanpur revenue circle, relentless downpours have unleashed severe flooding as waters from the Dihiri and Durpang rivers, flowing down from the Arunachal hills, continue to rise. Several villages have been submerged, creating panic among residents.

Floodwaters have overtopped the Public Works Department (PWD) road connecting Pisolaguri to Rongti via National Highway 15, severely disrupting transportation. School children and commuters are struggling to move, while fish farmers are facing heavy losses as ponds have overflowed. Inundation has also left livestock owners without dry ground to shelter their animals.

ALSO READ: Erosion Puts Vital Border Road, BSF Camp at Risk in Assam's Hatsingimari