Assam: School Headmaster Killed In Road Mishap

Sources said that Bhattacharya was on his way towards his residence from a wedding party when he lost control of his scooter and rammed into a big pile of sand that was kept for the renovation of a nearby drain.

Due to the impact, he was flung off his scooter and died on the spot, sources informed.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Notably, Bhattacharya was an active member of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha and was involved in various social activities.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the region following his demise as he was a well-respected individual among the students as well as locals.

