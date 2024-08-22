Suspected WWII Era Explosives Wash Up In Assam's Lakhimpur

Two massive rusted unexploded bombs, suspected to be from World War II have washed up in Assam's Lakhimpur forcing authorities to reach the spot on Thursday.
The two explosives - one weighing around 500 kilograms and the other around 100 kilograms - were recovered from Dulung Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur. The area is claimed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a bombing range and frequent drills are carried out there.
As such, authorities suspect the shells could be remnants of such a drills conducted in the past.
Notably, the local residents have long objected to the use of the area as a bombing site. There have been instances in the past when heavy bombings, part of IAF drills, led to destruction of villages and injuries to villagers.