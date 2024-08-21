Sivasagar Bombing Arrest: Bitul Baruah’s Relatives Deny His Connection to ULFA(I)

The family and local residents of one Bitul Baruah have asserted his innocence following his recent arrest by police in connection with the alleged planting of a bomb by ULFA(I) in Sivasagar on 78th Independence Day.
On Wednesday, a large group of people from Lengibor in Charaideo gathered at the Sivasagar police station, demanding Baruah's release.
On August 18, the police arrested four individuals—Sameer Ahmed, Mintu Chetia, Rajiv Kalita, and Bitul Baruah—in relation to the placement of an IED in Sivasagar. While Ahmed, Chetia, and Kalita were sent to jail on August 19, Baruah was presented in court on Tuesday and remanded in custody for four days for further interrogation.
Amidst the ongoing investigation, Baruah's wife, Purnima Baruah, and other relatives have come forward to contest his involvement. They have publicly stated that Bitul Baruah, a resident of Lengibor in Mathurapur, Charaideo district, has no connection with ULFA(i) and was wrongfully implicated in the case.