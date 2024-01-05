Lakhimpur

Tragedy Strikes Lakhimpur: Father Kills Son, Commits Suicide

The Boginadi police along with the district magistrate reached the spot and investigated the matter.
Tragedy Strikes Lakhimpur: Father Kills Son, Commits Suicide
Tragedy Strikes Lakhimpur: Father Kills Son, Commits Suicide
Pratidin Time

The Lakhimpur district of Assam on Friday witnessed a tragedy in which Amburam Sonowal, a villager from No.2 Sensuwa village under Boginadi police station allegedly committed suicide after killing his 18-year-old son Dimpul Sonowal over a family discord and financial constraints.

According to preliminary reports, the father stabbed his son to death before hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

The Boginadi police along with the district magistrate reached the spot and investigated the matter.

Both the bodies have been sent to the Lakhimpur Medical College for post-mortem.

Following the tragedy, the entire neighborhood was shrouded in shadow.

Tragedy Strikes Lakhimpur: Father Kills Son, Commits Suicide
Former Model Murdered In Gurugram Hotel; CCTV Shows Body Dragged Into Car
Assam police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
lakhimpur>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/lakhimpur/tragedy-strikes-lakhimpur-father-kills-son-commits-suicide
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com