Former Model Murdered In Gurugram Hotel; CCTV Shows Body Dragged Into Car

At least three persons have been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of a 27-year-old woman in Gurugram, Haryana, on Tuesday night.
The victim, identified as Divya Pahuja, a former model from Punjab, was purportedly murdered by Abhijeet Singh, the proprietor of the hotel where the crime occurred.
According to the Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar, "The family of the girl named Divya (27) has alleged that she went with a person named Abhijeet who is the owner of a hotel...When police scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel, the crime was revealed."
CCTV footage revealed that the accused dragged the victim's body from the hotel to a car. The police disclosed that Ms. Pahuja was allegedly shot dead by the hotel owner due to her alleged extortion of money by blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures.'
The Gurugram Crime Branch arrested three individuals on January 3, including the prime suspect Abhijeet Singh, and two others named Hemraj (28) and Omprakash (23).
Gurugram Police stated, "Three accused, including the main accused, were arrested on January 3. A case was registered under relevant sections in Police Station Sector-14, Gurugram. The crime team is also investigating the matter."
Abhijeet and the others were booked based on the complaint filed by Divya's family, and the investigation is ongoing.