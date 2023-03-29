Assam Police Arrest Fraudster from Haryana

The Assam police arrested a fraudster from Haryana for scamming several people, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Sivasagar arrested the fraudster, identified as Ravi Kedia, who had looted lakhs of money by scamming his victims.

Based on several complaints, the police traced the fraudster and arrested him from Haryana.

Earlier in the month of January, Chandmari Police arrested a person for allegedly running a hoax travel agency defrauding customers in Guwahati.

Officials informed that the accused had been running a travel agency named ‘Visa Service and Discovery Tours and Travels’ in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.

He was identified by the police as Angshuman Pal. According to officials, Pal had cheated a customer who was looking to travel to the United Kingdom.