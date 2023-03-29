Assam Police Arrest Fraudster from Haryana

The Assam police arrested a fraudster from Haryana for scamming several people, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to sources, the Sivasagar arrested the fraudster, identified as Ravi Kedia, who had looted lakhs of money by scamming his victims.
Based on several complaints, the police traced the fraudster and arrested him from Haryana.
Earlier in the month of January, Chandmari Police arrested a person for allegedly running a hoax travel agency defrauding customers in Guwahati.
Officials informed that the accused had been running a travel agency named ‘Visa Service and Discovery Tours and Travels’ in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.
He was identified by the police as Angshuman Pal. According to officials, Pal had cheated a customer who was looking to travel to the United Kingdom.
The victim was defrauded of Rs 1.8 lakhs in the name of Visa and flight ticket bookings by the accused. The victim had submitted the amount on January 1, however, after no further communication, he got suspicious.
After realising about the fraud, the victim had lodged a complaint at the Chandmari Police Station, based on which the police acted to apprehend the fraudster.
Following the arrest of Pal, it came to the fore that he had carried out similar frauds with other victims in the past as well.
He has been kept for questioning and further legal action will be taken in due course, officials mentioned.