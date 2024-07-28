President of India Appoints Lakshman Prasad Acharya as New Assam Governor

In a significant reshuffle, the President of India has appointed Lakshman Prasad Acharya, currently the Governor of Sikkim, as the new Governor of Assam. In addition to his responsibilities in Assam, he will also assume the role of Governor of Manipur. This move underscores the importance of Assam and Manipur in the current political landscape.
The President has also accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit from his position as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Along with this resignation, several new appointments have been made across various states.
In Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed as the new Governor. Jishnu Dev Varma will take on the role of Governor of Telangana, while Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, filling the position vacated by Acharya.
Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand, and Ramen Deka will serve as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Meghalaya will see a new Governor in C H Vijayashankar.
C.P. Radhakrishnan, who has been serving as the Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, will now move to Maharashtra as its Governor. Lastly, Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been the Governor of Assam, will take on the responsibilities as the Governor of Punjab and also as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
These appointments will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices, marking a new chapter in the governance of these states and union territories.