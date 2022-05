The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expelled senior party leader Nilamani Sen Deka for violating the party discipline.

The Congress leader was expelled with immediate effect as directed by party President Bhupen Borah. In a notification issued by the party, it said that earlier also he was asked many times not to make harmful statement against party and inspite of his written assurance, he is doing anti-party activities.

This is a breaking news. More details Awaited