‘Landmark Step Toward Truth’: Assam CM on Judicial Probe Into Zubeen’s Death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday described the government’s decision to set up a Judicial Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg as a “landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice.”

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sarma announced that the Commission will be headed by a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court and will examine every aspect related to the singer’s untimely demise — an incident that has plunged the state into collective mourning.

“The Government’s decision to constitute a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble High Court to enquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of our beloved Zubeen Garg is a landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Sarma also appealed to the people of Assam to extend their full cooperation to the inquiry process, emphasizing the need for transparency and public participation to uncover the truth.

“I urge everyone to cooperate and actively participate in the Commission’s proceedings so that every fact is brought to light and justice is delivered in a transparent and impartial manner,” he added.

The Government’s decision to constitute a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Judge of the Hon’ble High Court to enquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of our beloved Zubeen Garg is a landmark step in the pursuit of truth and justice.

We must extend full… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 4, 2025

The move comes amid widespread calls from fans, artists, and civil society groups demanding an independent, credible investigation into the death of the 52-year-old music icon. Zubeen Garg, revered as the soul of modern Assamese music, was not only an artist but also a passionate voice on pressing socio-political issues — earning him an almost unmatched emotional connect with the people.

His sudden death sent shockwaves across Assam and the wider Northeast, sparking candlelight vigils, emotional tributes, and persistent public appeals for justice. The demand for a judicial probe gained momentum over the past weeks, with several organizations insisting that only an inquiry under a High Court judge could ensure impartiality and restore public faith.

The government’s decision to appoint a sitting High Court judge to lead the Commission is now being seen as a significant step toward addressing public concern and ensuring accountability in the high-profile case.