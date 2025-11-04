Gaurav Gogoi Announces Congress Campaign to Build an “Assam Free from Fear and Anxiety”

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has announced that the Congress party is launching a statewide awareness campaign with the aim of building what he called an “Assam free from fear and anxiety.”

Speaking to reporters in Hamren, Karbi Anglong, Gogoi said the move was a response to what he described as attempts by the BJP and the state government to intimidate people. "The APCC has resolved to build an Assam free from fear and anxiety. Therefore, to counter the BJP and the government's attempts to intimidate the people across the state, the APCC has launched a public awareness campaign," Gogoi said.

He said that people in Karbi Anglong have already begun to resist “the threats of the BJP, the arrogance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the intimidation of Tuliram Ronghang.” According to Gogoi, this growing resistance is a sign that the people are waking up to the government’s failures and unfairness. “The people have started to see how power is being misused, and they are no longer afraid,” he said.

Gogoi accused CM Sarma of introducing a “monarchy-style system” in the state. “Instead of democracy, Himanta Biswa Sarma has created a system where a few people act like kings. In Karbi Anglong, he has allowed Tuliram Ronghang to rule like a king, while his relatives and close friends have become rich,” Gogoi alleged.

He added that CM Sarma has failed to bring real development, protect Assam’s identity, or improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Turning his attention to economic issues, Gogoi said that Assam’s tea industry is on the verge of collapse. "Tea growers are being forced to give up cultivation. Small tea growers are in distress due to the abysmally low prices of green leaves. With raw tea leaves fetching only Rs 9-10 per kg, the local farmers and labourers are suffering. The government has no policy for the tea industry, and it shows a dangerous apathy even towards the bamboo cultivation sector in Karbi Anglong," he said.

During his visit to West Karbi Anglong, Gogoi launched a strong attack on the Chief Minister, calling him “anti-tribal” and “arrogant.” He claimed that CM Sarma once took Karbi Anglong Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang to Singapore “to carry his suitcase,” and added jokingly, “I don’t know what was inside it.” Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister has repeatedly insulted and humiliated tribal leaders. “He treated Tiwa MLA Ramakanta Deuri like a puppet and stabbed a tribal leader in the front before becoming Chief Minister himself,” he said.

Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of trying to control and intimidate other tribal leaders, including Hagrama Mohilary, while destroying the political career of Bodo leader Pramod Boro. “CM Sarma behaves like a king and treats the representatives of the autonomous councils as his junior kings, Tuliram Ronghang in Karbi Anglong and Devolal Garlosa in Dima Hasao,” Gogoi added.

He also targeted Minister Ashok Singhal, alleging that he had grabbed tribal land near the site of singer Zubeen Garg’s memorial.

Gogoi also reminded the public that the Chief Minister had earlier promised to reveal proof of Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links by September 10 but failed to do so. "We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be made public before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The Chief Minister should not suggest that we go to court," he warned.

Challenging the Chief Minister directly, he said, “Let Himanta Biswa Sarma release the SIT investigation report. If there are serious allegations against me, I am here in Assam, prove them and take action. Stop spreading lies.”

Gogoi concluded by saying that the people of Assam are losing faith in the current government and will bring change in the next election, saying that CM Sarma will have to leave Assam after the 2026 elections.

