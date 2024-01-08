Landmark Verdict: Two Ganja Smugglers Sentenced to 10 Years RI in Assam

Assam

The District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) in a special judgement sentenced two ganja peddlers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on them after they were found guilty of smuggling 1,040 kilos of Ganja from Tripura to Guwahati in Assam.

The smugglers identified as Sultan Ali and Pradyuman Shil were arrested in the year 2018 near Jorabat locality.

Notably, the court's decision today comes after a nearly five-year trial.

The verdict was passed by the District & Sessions Judge Court, Kamrup (M) Judge S K Ghosh.

The net value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 1.4 crore in the market.

Failure to pay the aforementioned fine will result in an additional three months in jail, the court said in its verdict today.

