Landslide Blocks Lumding-Lanka National Highway, Traffic Disrupted

A massive landslide occurred on the Lumding-Lanka National Highway in Assam, causing a major disruption to traffic on Sunday.

The incident reportedly took place at the S-Turning Point of National Highway 27. Some commuters suspect that the earthquake which occured today may have triggered the landslide.

A portion of the hill at the S-Turning Point has collapsed, leading to the closure of that section of the road.

With a part of the highway blocked, commutters are facing severe difficulties, and traffic movement has been significantly hampered.

