BRO Restores Connectivity After 7 Landslides Hit High-Altitude Roads

In the midnight hours of September 1, at least seven landslides struck the high-altitude roads of LDY, DSLC and BCT, falling under the area of responsibility of the 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF). Triggered by relentless rainfall, the landslides caused major blockages and brought traffic movement to a standstill at altitudes ranging between 12,000 and 15,000 feet.

Despite treacherous terrain, adverse weather, and the challenges of operating in such high-altitude conditions, personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) immediately swung into action. Heavy machinery and manpower were pressed into service overnight to clear debris, remove uprooted trees, and secure the passage for stranded commuters.

Thanks to the rapid and determined response of BRO’s 763 BRTF team, road connectivity was restored at the earliest possible time, bringing much-needed relief to civilians stuck in the region while also ensuring the unhindered movement of essential supplies and military logistics.

The BRO reiterated its commitment to its guiding motto, Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam (Everything is Achievable through Hard Work), as it continues its crucial role in maintaining vital lifelines of communication across some of the country’s most difficult terrains.

