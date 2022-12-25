Assam: Landslide Kills 2 Workers in Cachar

A landslide killed two workers, including a woman, in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday.

According to sources, a landslide occurred at a building construction site in Jirighat where the workers were working when the landslide buried at least five workers in the ground.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Das and Padma Mura and the other three workers were rescued in critically injured condition.

The workers were working at the construction site of Ramen Das’ building when the incident occurred.