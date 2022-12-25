Assam

Assam: Landslide Kills 2 Workers in Cachar

The deceased were identified as Krishna Das and Padma Mura and the other three workers were rescued in critically injured condition.
Pratidin Bureau

A landslide killed two workers, including a woman, in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday.

According to sources, a landslide occurred at a building construction site in Jirighat where the workers were working when the landslide buried at least five workers in the ground.

The workers were working at the construction site of Ramen Das’ building when the incident occurred.

The locals immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the three injured.

The bodies of the two deceased were recovered after several hours of efforts by the locals and police.

Meanwhile, the three injured workers are currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

