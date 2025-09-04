Lanka Residents Await Clean Water as JJM Project Stalls for Over 3 Years

The residents of Lanka in Assam's Hojai district are facing frustration and inconvenience as they continue to lack access to safe drinking water, even though a water supply project under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was sanctioned for their village.

According to allegations levelled by locals, the central government approved and allocated a safe drinking water project for Lanka's Udali Tiniali village in 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, even after more than three years, the project remains incomplete, leaving the villagers without the promised supply of clean drinking water.

Locals, particularly women, have expressed their anger over the delay. Residents say the project’s stagnation could be due to negligence on the part of the contractor or lapses by the concerned departmental authorities. The water supply infrastructure, initially sanctioned in 2022, is reportedly now overgrown with vegetation, reflecting long-term neglect.

Residents are appealing to the authorities to expedite the completion of the project and ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water in the village.

