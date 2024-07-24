"Larger Than Chandigarh": Assam Reclaims 167 Sq. Km From Encroachers, Says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Wednesday that the state has successfully reclaimed 167 square kilometers of land from encroachers over the past three years.
This reclaimed area is notably larger than the entire city of Chandigarh, he said.
In a statement on X, the Chief Minister attributed the achievement to persistent government efforts and cooperation from a large section of society.
“In the last 3 years, with consistent Govt efforts & cooperation from a large section of society, we have been able to free up 167 Sq. Km of land from encroachers, an area larger than the size of Chandigarh city. We are committed to make every inch of land free from encroachers,” he wrote on X while sharing an image depicting the size of the freed land.
Under CM Sarma's leadership, Assam has witnessed numerous eviction drives targeting illegal encroachments. While some of these operations, such as those in Silsako and Chirang, have been met with violence, others have proceeded more quietly.
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika had also earlier reiterated the governement’s firm stance on this issue, assuring that the drive to clear government lands of illegal encroachments will continue.