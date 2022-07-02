Last Rites Of Kishor Das To Be Performed In Chennai

The body of Assamese actor Kishor Das, who passed away on Saturday will not be brought back to Assam owing to Covid-19 protocols in place.
The noted actor from Assam, Kishor Das passed away today in Chennai after battling cancer. He was 30 years old.
Das’ last rites will be held in Chennai as his remains could not be flown in to Guwahati. The rituals will take place by today evening.
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had communicated with the Tamil Nadu government to arrange for the actor’s body to be brought home. However, due to the restrictions in place in view of Covid-19, it could not be done, said Palashbari legislator Hemanga Thakuria.
It may be noted that Das had been undergoing treatment in Guwahati for long and later moved to Chennai for advanced treatment in March last.
According to reports he also suffered from COVID-19 and died due to its complications.
Kishor Das has starred in more than 300 music videos, out of which one of his super hit songs “Turut Turut” became the most watched videos in Assam.
Kishor Das was known for his roles in TV shows like “Bidhata and Bandhun”, and has also starred in multiple short films.
He also won the “Candid Young Achievement Award” in 2019, and “Most Popular Actor 2020-2021” in the Asianet Icon Award.