Last Rites Of Kishor Das To Be Performed In Chennai

The body of Assamese actor Kishor Das, who passed away on Saturday will not be brought back to Assam owing to Covid-19 protocols in place.

The noted actor from Assam, Kishor Das passed away today in Chennai after battling cancer. He was 30 years old.

Das’ last rites will be held in Chennai as his remains could not be flown in to Guwahati. The rituals will take place by today evening.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had communicated with the Tamil Nadu government to arrange for the actor’s body to be brought home. However, due to the restrictions in place in view of Covid-19, it could not be done, said Palashbari legislator Hemanga Thakuria.