National Executive Meeting of BJP Begins in Hyderabad

The National Executive Meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) began on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's top brass in Hyderabad.

BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the two-day office bearers meeting.

As per sources, in the two-day meeting starting today, both the political and economic agenda of the party would be discussed. Under the political agenda, the party is likely to hold discussions over their presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the recently formed BJP government in Maharashtra.