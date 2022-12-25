Last Sunday of 2022 Witnesses Major Road Mishaps in Assam

The last Sunday of the year 2022 has witnessed major road mishaps in Assam where two persons died on-spot while 10 others sustained grievous injuries in separate incidents.

In the first incident, one person died on-spot after meeting with a major road mishap at the national highway in Dakshin Kamrup.

The deceased was en route to Guwahati from Chaygaon in his Alto car when it collided head-on with a dumper truck in Rani. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

The car was carrying three passengers in which on died on-spot while two others sustained major injuries and their health condition is unstable as of now.

The Bijoynagar Police reached the spot and rushed the injured immediately to the hospital with the help of locals.

It is established that the victims were residents of Rani.

In a separate mishap, one youth died on-spot and another sustained major injuries after being hit an unidentified vehicle in Boko when they were returning to their home.

The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Thakuria and the injured has been identified as Apurva Thakuria.

Apurva was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

It is suspected that a truck carrying bricks might have caused the accident.