Lat Mandal Apprehended on Bribery Charges in Assam's Udalguri
Assam

A Lat Mandal was trapped and arrested red-handed while accepting bribe in Assam’s Udalguri district on Tuesday, reports said.

According to information received, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption apprehended the Lat Mandal in a trap laid at the office of the Revenue Circle Officer in Udalguri’s Kalaigaon.

The accused has been identified as Rohiram Mandal. He was nabbed along with Dhrubo Nath, a driver at the Revenue Circle Office.

The duo was arrested while they accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 in connection with a land mutation case.

As per allegations, the demanded bribe money was collected through the driver Dhrubo.

