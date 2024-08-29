Lat Mandal Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Doomdooma

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested a Lat Mandal in Tinsukia district on bribery charges, sources said on Wednesday.
According to sources, a complaint was received at the Anti-Corruption cell alleging that a Lat Mandal had demanded Rs. 40,000 as bribe from the complainant for land mutation-related works.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Jukheswar Moran, who was employed at the office of the Circle Officer, Doomdooma Revenue Circle in Tinsukia.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate to take necessary legal action against Moran.
Regarding this, a trap was laid by a team of officials at the office of the Circle Officer where Moran was caught red handed in the office immediately after he accepted Rs. 15,000 as a part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in CB Police Station on 29/08/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 66/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. On finding sufficient evidence against the above-mentioned public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the case.