Lat Mandal, Gaon Pradhan Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Kamrup

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Monday trapped red-handed and arrested two government employees for demanding bribe in Kamrup district.
According to sources, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption alleging that Anup Kumar Choudhury, a Lat Mandal of the office of the Circle Officer, Nagarbera Revenue Circle in conspiracy with Hajarat Ali, Gaon Pradhan of Khameri gaon had demanded Rs. 15,000 as bribe from the complainant for Namjari related works.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servants.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Anti-Corruption team at the office of the Circle Officer, Nagarbera Revenue Circle.
Hajarat Ali was caught red-handed in the office immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in conspiracy with Anup Kumar Choudhury.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station vide ACB P.S. Case No. 38/2024, under Section 120 (B) IPC, R/W Sec 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above-mentioned public servants, both have been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case.